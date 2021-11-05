Nintendo Says It is Working on the Concept on Next-Gen Console - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,106 Views
Nintendo following its policy briefing for the earnings report answered some questions asked by investors, which was attended by Japan-based analyst and investment adviser David Gibson.
The gaming giant was asked about its next-generation console. Nintendo said the Switch is in the middle of its lifecycle and with the OLED launch momentum continues with a wide variety of software.
Nintendo is internally discussing the concept for the successor to the Switch, as well as working out the timing of its release, and more.
Nintendo this week announced shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 92.87 million units as of September 30, 2021.
The Switch launched in March 2017, the Switch Lite in September 2019, and the Switch OLED in October 2021.
A: On next gen, we are not saying right now, we are still going through internal discussion on concept, timing etc and discussing everything 3)— David Gibson (@gibbogame) November 5, 2021
Interesting that they are still looking into concepts. That, coupled with Switch being in it's "middle phase" definitely has me thinking we aren't seeing a successor until holiday 2023 at the absolute earliest, and 2024 being much more likely than that.
With 2-3 more years of support, provided there is no cliff, we could see Switch ending with pretty spectacular numbers.
I'm not really itching to get into a console war argument or anything. But I will say I've purchased a lot of games for Switch this year and have had a lot of fun and there are still games I want to buy that came out this year I haven't bought yet. I'm also going to buy Halo Infinite and I already bought Deathloop. So it's been a great year overall for me personally on both Switch and other platforms.
I didn't take @Alistair to be making a console war-style comment, more a competitive analysis comment. If a growing number of the top-rated titles are not being ported to Switch, then that's an important competitive consideration for when the Switch's inevitable successor comes out.
And water is wet. MS and Sony released their consoles less than 1 year ago and are already developing their new console so it is obvious Nintendo is already developing the Switch sucessor for a long time already.
Yes, that's always true. But, there are people who are sure of themselves that a Switch successor will be on the market within the next year or 2. The time between Nintendo first announcing the Switch (as the NX) in March 2015 was exactly 2 years before actual release in 2020. This wasn't even an announcement. This was just a statement that they are still working on a concept. That would indicate an unlikelihood that we see a Switch successor released before holiday 2023.
Well supposedly the Xbox SX started development in 2016, 3 years after the Xbox One released.
Honestly, at this point Nintendo should stick with the hybrid model. I mean, it's either that or split things back into a pure home console and pure handheld. The hybrid was a successful formula for them, so why change? Just make a more powerful next-gen Switch (PS4-level power, 4K when docked, etc.).
Now that it will be late 2022 at the earliest they can beat the PS4 easily enough and get closer to the Series S instead I hope.