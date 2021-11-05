Star Ocean: The Divine Force Trailer Showcases the Environments - News

/ 599 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace have released a new trailer for Star Ocean: The Divine Force that showcases the environments in the game.

View the trailer below:

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles