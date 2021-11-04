Marvel's Avengers PlayStation Exclusive Spider-Man DLC Launches on November 30 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal announced update 2.2, which adds the PlayStation Exclusive Spider-Man hero and the four-player Klaw Raid, will be available on November 30.

In addition to the Raid and Hero, the update brings with it several new and improved systems, including:

Shipments – The Shipments feature provides an entirely new path to earn coveted cosmetics, resources, and other items strictly through gameplay, a highly requested option from the Marvel’s Avengers community. Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of nearly 250 possible items, with a small chance of rewarding a premium Outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn’t required to get the Outfit; players will automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments.

– The Shipments feature provides an entirely new path to earn coveted cosmetics, resources, and other items strictly through gameplay, a highly requested option from the Marvel’s Avengers community. Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of nearly 250 possible items, with a small chance of rewarding a premium Outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn’t required to get the Outfit; players will automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments. Power-Level Increase – The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Acquiring the best gear requires players to complete the game’s toughest challenge: the new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound.

– The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Acquiring the best gear requires players to complete the game’s toughest challenge: the new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound. Gear Upgrading – Players will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item, with few exceptions.

The November 30 update adds to a game already packed with content, bringing new features and continuing the game’s story through the ongoing Avengers Initiative. Marvel’s Avengers now offers several campaigns, nine playable heroes (ten on PlayStation platforms), and endless multiplayer co-op action for up to four players.

About the New Raid: Discordant Sound

Raids in Marvel’s Avengers are one of the truest tests of end-game teamwork. They require advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a four-player team equipped with the highest-end gear.

Following the events of the War for Wakanda Expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he can succeed!

About Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event

The legendary web slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the “Spider-Man: With Great Power” Hero Event. Spider-Man’s high-flying acrobatics bring an entirely new way to experience the game either solo or with friends, and his unique movement and combat abilities are sure to be a great addition to any Strike Team taking on missions in the Avengers Initiative.

Players will experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative. Peter Parker learns of a deadly new threat and must partner with the Avengers to stop AIM from acquiring technology that could make their synthoid army unstoppable. Insistent on keeping his identity hidden, Parker forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow and must struggle with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?

