GTAV Sales Top 155 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 355M, RDR 2 Sales Top 39M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series keeps on selling and is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 355 million units sold-in. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in over 155 million units.

Grand Theft Auto V has reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history. It first launched in September 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It would later release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in March 2022.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in nearly 62 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 39 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past three years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 118 million units worldwide. It is the best-selling basketball simulation property based on dollar sales and units in the US.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 72 million units worldwide. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 is the same as the previous quarter with 25 million sold-in, while Borderlands 3 has now sold-in nearly 14 million units.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 59 million units. The BioShock series, Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds sales have remained the same from the previous quarter with over 38 million, 5 million, and 4 million units, respectively.

