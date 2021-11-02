Netflix Games Launches Today on Android, Includes 5 Mobile Games - News

Netflix announced Netflix Games has launched today for Android users at no additional cost, as well as no ads and no in-app purchases.

"Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download," reads the announcement post from Netflix.

Netflix subscribers who have an Android phone will be able to play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

"Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English," said Netflix.

Netflix added, "Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. If you hit your device limit— we’ll let you know and, if needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot."

Netflix wants to design games for any level of play and every kind of player. This includes beginners and lifelong gamers.

Netflix concluded, "We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead. So what are you waiting for? Let the games begin."

