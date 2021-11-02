Xbox Website Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Original Xbox Design - News

Microsoft has update the official Xbox website in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The new design for the website is inspired by the original Xbox.

The website was updated in mid-October with a throwback to the original Xbox 360 "blades" dashboard. The "blades" dashboard launched alongside the Xbox 360 in November 2005 and was replaced three years later with the "New Xbox Experience" dashboard.

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a special broadcast on November 15 celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.

No new games will be announced during the broadcast, however, there will be special look back at the 20 year history of Xbox.

The original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved released on November 15, 2001.

