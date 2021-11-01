Call of Duty: Vanguard PC Trailer, Specs, File Size Revealed - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games last week revealed the pre-load and disk space needed in order to play Call of Duty: Vanguard for the console versions. Today, the companies have released details on the PC version. This includes a brand-new trailer, as well as details on the specifications, file size, and pre-load.

View a trailer of the PC version below:

Check out the minimum and recommended PC system requirements below:

Operating System

Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage Space

Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Hi-Rez Assets Cache

Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.

Video Card

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory

Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA: 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

Here are the details on preloading the game to your PC:

All players who pre-purchased the game digitally on Battle.net can preload the title so they’re ready to play the moment the game goes live.

Preloading for PC begins on November 2 at 10 AM PT. If you purchased a digital version of the game but it does not download during the preload period, find Vanguard under “Partner Games” in the Battle.net Launcher and follow the prompts to begin the download.

Here are the pre-order details:

Haven’t pre-purchased yet? All Vanguard digital version pre-purchases include Task Force One leader Arthur Kingsley and the “Night Raid” Mastercraft SMG for immediate use in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty®: Warzone™. You’ll also get the Frontline Weapons Pack, including one seven-attachment and one eight-attachment SMG Weapon Blueprint for Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles