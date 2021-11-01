Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise is Only Paid DLC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 406 Views
Nintendo in a statement to IGN said the Happy Home Paradise expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be the only paid DLC for the game and the Version 2.0 update will be the last major free update.
"The free update launching on Nov. 5 will be the last major free content update. We hope that players will continue enjoying their island life in real time and throughout the changing seasons," a Nintendo spokesperson said.
"Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gameplay experience in which the player joins the Paradise Planning team and helps make their client’s dream resort home become a reality.
"It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
The Happy Home Paradise expansion and Version 2.0 update will release on November 5. The expansion is priced at $25 and is also included with the $50 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
I personally don't play Animal Crossing, but I saw everything that's coming with the free update and paid DLC, and it seems like there's going to be a LOT for players to do for quite a while.
That's sad. I was expecting support for Animal Crossing until near the end of Switch life
Same
Feels like it's only getting this update to fix what was missing in terms of QoL, and what should have been free was instead swapped to a paid update.
AC really is Nintendo's red headed stepchild.
I'm actually happy with this. It's a lot of new content coming, free and paid. Then they can focus on making the next Animal Crossing game after they wrap up Splatoon 3.
If they don't start working on the next Animal Crossing soon, and instead continue working on this one, then we probably wouldn't have the next one until near the end of switch2's life, which would be unfortunate. I don't mind having single player games launch late in the consoles life, but ones that I'm meant to invest a lot of time in over a long perio such as animal crossing I prefer to have in the first half of the console's life.
And yes I am assuming a switch 2 is coming in 2023, as I've been predicting for years.
Long live the 6-year cycle!
I still think Switch 2 is around 2024-2025 at the latest, we know the console could surpass Gameboy/Gameboy Colour lifetime sales