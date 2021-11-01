Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise is Only Paid DLC - News

Nintendo in a statement to IGN said the Happy Home Paradise expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be the only paid DLC for the game and the Version 2.0 update will be the last major free update.

"The free update launching on Nov. 5 will be the last major free content update. We hope that players will continue enjoying their island life in real time and throughout the changing seasons," a Nintendo spokesperson said.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gameplay experience in which the player joins the Paradise Planning team and helps make their client’s dream resort home become a reality.

"It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

The Happy Home Paradise expansion and Version 2.0 update will release on November 5. The expansion is priced at $25 and is also included with the $50 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

