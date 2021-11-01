Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on November 4 - News

Bandai Namco announced Mr. DRILLER DrillLand will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide on November 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Can ya dig it?! Mr. Driller, a simple yet addictive action puzzle game!

Built 500 meters beneath the earth’s surface, “DrillLand” is a secret amusement park developed jointly by the Drillers Association and the Underground Kingdom. Six drillers of diverse personalities and abilities are here to play!

The challenge is to take on five attraction games with a wide variety of activities, such as great adventure, mysterious universe, horror, and more! Can you dig your way through and beat them all?

This game is a ported version of Mr. DRILLER DrillLand, released in 2002 for other platforms. The game retains the simple-to-operate and challenging “action puzzle game” style, but with new graphics and a “Casual Mode” for those who want to enjoy digging through DrillLand at a leisurely pace! You can also play the “Classic Mode” with the same difficulty level as the original.

Key Features:

The More You Play, the More You Accumulate – The more you play the game, the more in-game points you’ll accumulate, which you can use to collect Driller Cards, buy souvenirs, and more!

– The more you play the game, the more in-game points you’ll accumulate, which you can use to collect Driller Cards, buy souvenirs, and more! Enjoy Playing Mr. Driller with Everyone! – The game features a “four-player mode,” where everyone can enjoy playing Mr. Driller together. In addition, an online battle function has been added to this title! Let’s have fun with drillers from around the world!

