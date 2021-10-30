Nintendo Switch Sales Top 2 Million in Spain - Sales

Nintendo announced in a press release the Nintendo Switch has sold over two million units in Spain as of October 24, 2021, according to GfK data.

The hybrid console from Nintendo has been the best-selling platform in Spain in 2019, 2020, and 2021 to date.

It took the Switch 56 months to reach two million units sold. To compare, the Nintendo Wii took 37 months (February 2010) to reach two million sold. The PlayStation 4 reached the same milestone after 44 months (July 2017) available. The Nintendo DS has sold over 4.8 million units in Spain after 58 months.

The Nintendo Switch has dominated the software charts in Spain in 2021 with six of the top 10 best-selling games released by Nintendo. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is the top game with more than 170,000 physical copies sold.

Here are the six best-selling Nintendo Switch games in 2021:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

