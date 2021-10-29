Netflix Releases Season 2 Trailer for The Witcher - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Netflix has released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher. The second season will debut on the streaming platform on December 17.

Protagonist Geralt of Rivia portrayed by Henry Cavill, sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg played by Anya Cholatra, princess Ciri played by Freya Allan, and Jaskier played by Joey Batey will all be returning in the second season.

Kristofer Hivju, who portayed Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, is joining in the second season at Nivellen. Paul Bullion is also joining the cast as Lambert.

View The Witcher Season 2 trailer below:

The Netflix The Witcher series is a live action series based on the international best-selling book series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles