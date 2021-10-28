Sony Says Supply Shortages Affecting PS5 Sales, Remains Optimistic it Will Hit Targets - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it shipped 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles for the three month period ending September 30, 2021 to bring lifetime PS5 shipments to 13.4 million units.

Sony executive deputy president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki in an earnings call with investors attended by VideoGamesChronicle has said supply shortages are affecting PS5 sales. However, he is optimistic the company can hit its targets.

"At this time, there is no change to our FY21 unit sales target for PS5 hardware, but several factors are significantly impacting the supply of the product such as disruption of the global distribution supply chain and limitations on the supply of components, especially semiconductors," said Totoki.

"In the second year of PS4, it was 14.8 million units [shipped] and we were targeting to exceed this number and we have not changed this target."

Totoki did admit PS5 sales in the first half of the year did not meet Sony's expectations.

"Worldwide, there is a disruption in logistics, and mainly semiconductor device supply being constrained, and this is having a larger impact [than expected], and as you know, the hardware sales in the first quarter were less unit wise and so this is having an impact on us, and likewise for the second quarter," said Totoki.

"But I think that with our efforts and putting in place different measures, the PS platform momentum can be maintained, and especially to the users who are waiting for the PS5, we want to be able to supply as many PS5s as possible to our customers who are waiting – that is our thinking."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles