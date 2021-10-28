Sony Forms PlayStation PC Label - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has formed a new label for its PC gaming push as more PlayStation games are getting released on PC.

The company registered PlayStation PC LLC on April 13 of this year using its California headquarters, according to Corporation Wiki. Steam users this week spotted PlayStation had changed its PC released to PlayStation PC LLC from the PlayStation Mobile label.

PlayStation has already released Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone for PC, while God of War (2018) will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will also released for PC in 2022.

It is possible Sackboy: A Big Adventure might also be getting a release on PC.A SteamDB listing for "Steel PC" has a change list by "sumoqa" and the developer for Sackboy: A Big Adventure is Sumo Digital.

The SteamDB listing also makes mention of Marmalade Content, which was in the Geforce NOW leak. In said leak Project Marmalade was Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The leak also mentioned God of War coming to PC.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

