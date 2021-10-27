Rumor: Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have begun releasing multiple first-party titles to PC with the PlayStation 4 game, God of War, headed to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022, as well as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone already available.

It is possible Sackboy: A Big Adventure might also be getting a release on PC, according to a Reddit post. A SteamDB listing for "Steel PC" has a change list by "sumoqa" and the developer for Sackboy: A Big Adventure is Sumo Digital.

The SteamDB listing also makes mention of Marmalade Content, which was in the Geforce NOW leak. In said leak Project Marmalade was Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The leak also mentioned God of War coming to PC.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

