Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre-load and Install Sizes Revealed

posted 17 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have revealed the pre-load and disk space needed in order to play Call of Duty: Vanguard.

"Due to new on-demand texture streaming tech, Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below that of previous Call of Duty releases – up to 30% - 50%+ of a file size difference on next-gen console and PC," said Activision.

Check out the estimated file sizes to install the game at launch below:

PlayStation 5: 64.13 GB Download | 89.84 GB Required Space

PlayStation 4: 54.65 GB Download | 93.12 GB Required Space

Xbox Series X|S: 61 GB Download | 61 GB Required Space

Xbox One: 56.6 GB Download | 56.6 GB Required Space

The preloading for PC will start on November 2 with more information on the install size of the game on the platform, as well as the minimum, recommended, competitive, and Ultra 4K specifications.

You can preload the game on PS5 and PS4 on October 28 at 9:00pm PT in the Americas, and all other countries at midnight local time on October 29.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions can be pre-loaded starting October 28 at 9:00 pm PT./

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

