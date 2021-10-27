Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Arrives December 16 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Five Nights at Freddy’s series creator Scott Cawthon released a new gameplay trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

View the trailer below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach will launch for the PS5, PS4, and PC on December 16

