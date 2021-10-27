We Are OFK is an Indiepop Music Biopic Game, Announced for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Team OFK announced during today's State of Play indiepop music biopic game, We Are OFK, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

The creative director of Team OFK Teddy Dief and eyboardist and manager of OFK Itsumi Saito discussed the game on the PlayStation Blog:

Hey all, I’m Teddy Dief (they/them), creative director of Team OFK, coming to PS4 and PS5. You might know the last game I co-designed, Hyper Light Drifter. I’m here with Itsumi Saito (she/her),from our music teammates – the indiepop band OFK.

Itsumi: Hiii, I’m Itsumi Saito keyboardist and manager of OFK! We performed our first song “Follow/Unfollow” at The 2020 Game Awards. You might know it from… wherever you listen to music!

Teddy: We’re so hype to be in State of Play! Itsu and I are here to talk about our upcoming music biopic game & E.P., We Are OFK.

Itsumi: In a lot of game stories, the villain is a dragon, a sword man, an evil corporation. That’s not our kind of story. In We Are OFK, the villain is… the struggles you face trying to create something: imposter syndrome, heartbreak, miscommunication, people with different dreams and priorities. It’s really hard to make music, games, art, videos, novels, whatever! That’s the story we want to tell. Our story, of how our band got together in Los Angeles and how, so far, we haven’t screwed it up.

Teddy: Our development team related to your story, because our experiences making games and animation feel a lot like yours making a band. I’m so glad y’all agreed to let us make a game about you.

Itsumi: Teen Me would be so proud that I’m a videogame protagonist. AND a super gay one.

Teddy: You’re the hero we need.

Itsumi: Hey thanks. Oo tell them about OFK’s gameplay!

Teddy: We Are OFK is a five-episode series, featuring:

Fully-voiced interactive dialogue from a star-studded cast

Emotional texting, thirst texting, emoji spamming

Five Interactive Music Videos premiering new songs by OFK

Itsumi: The music videos! I ~can’t~ wait to share our songs with everyone!

Teddy: Yesss! We designed the music videos to let players participate visually with the music, so no matter how musical you are (or not), you can feel musical as you play!

Itsumi: It’s weird ~ The story is about how our band got together, but as we worked on the game, it kinda feels like the band got bigger. We’re kinda all a band now! The artists, programmers, the actors who voice us in the game!

Teddy: We Are All OFK.

Itsumi: Lol shut up that’s so dorky.

Teddy: We Are all dorky.

Itsumi: Okay true. I love this team!

Teddy: We love you back.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles