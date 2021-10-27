Apple Music Launches Today on PS5 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Apple Music will launch today on the PlayStation 5. This makes it the first console to have the integrated Apple Music experience.

"Starting today, PS5 users with an Apple Music subscription can enjoy more than 90 million songs from Apple Music, tens of thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K, Apple Music Radio streaming today’s hits, classics, and country live, and personalized playlists based on your music preferences," sad Sony Interactive Entertainment Director of Product Management Erin Metzger.

"PS5 offers seamless integration with the Apple Music streaming service with background music and music video playback, so players can listen before, during, or after their gameplay session."

Read details of Apple Music on PS5 below:

Background Music Play

PS5 users can either start the Apple Music app before hopping into a game, or during gameplay by pressing the PS button on the DualSense wireless controller to access the Control Center and select the Music Function card.

From there, Apple Music subscribers can find recommendations that match the game they are currently playing, or choose from a playlist in their library or other Apple Music-curated playlists for gaming.

Seamless Music Video Playback

Apple Music subscribers can also find and watch music videos from a wide selection of artists in the Apple Music app. Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play. If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music. We hope you enjoy Apple Music on PS5. To get started, PS5 owners can download the Apple Music app from the Media space on PS5, and follow the on-screen instructions to link their Apple Music account. For more information, please visit our website.

