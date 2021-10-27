PlayStation Plus Games for November 2021 Reportedly Leaked - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 792 Views
The PlayStation Plus games for November 2021 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs accurately leaked the October and September lineups.
The November 2021 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Knockout City and First Class Trouble for the PS5 and PS4, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for the PS4, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners for PSVR.
The PlayStation Plus games for October 2021 include Hell Let Loose for the PlayStation 5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for the PlayStation 4. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow Kingdoms of Amalur alone makes this a great month. I heard good things about the Walking Dead for PSVR as well. Stellar month indeed!
Nice month. Never played Kingdoms and I've wanted Saints and Sinners for a while, now. Also heard a surprising amount of positive buzz about Knockout City.
Never played Kingdoms, will give that a shot. Knockout City isn't a game I would play. Walking Dead sounds good and we are suppose to get 3 psvr games with month.
It might just be me but the titles on this list don't really do much in the way of getting me excited.
I'm glad to see Sony integrating more of the PSVR titles in the mix but overall I think what is being offered for November is one of their rather weaker PSplus lineups.
-WEAK MONTH... NINJA APPROVED-
I'd be surprised if the platforms listed above were completely accurate - typically Sony only releases one PS5 game, and two PS4 games. A lot of times the PS5 PS+ title is also available on PS4, but you never get that PS4 version included. However, it would make sense for Sony to throw in that bonus PSVR game, since they just got done celebrating its anniversary and November is a big month sales-wise for the gaming industry.