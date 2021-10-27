Darkest Dungeon II Out Now in Early Access - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Red Hook Studios have released Darkest Dungeon II for PC via the Epic Games Store in Early Access.

Darkest Dungeon II now available for Eearly Access!



May your failures be plentiful, and your losses painful!https://t.co/CSbqzrdJPk — Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) October 26, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across a decaying landscape in a last gasp attempt to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within...

Gather your courage and ride out into the chaos of a world undone.

Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across a decaying landscape in a last gasp attempt to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within...

Roguelike Runs; Even Failure Moves You Forward

Each expedition is less than 5 hours, and progress you make opens up new hero abilities, items, and stagecoach upgrades that can be used on your next journey.

The Affinity System

As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or grate on each others’ nerves, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end.

Face Your Failures

Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero and unlock their full potential.

Nightmarish Environs

From the burning Sprawl to the diseased Foetor, the road will challenge your strategies and your endurance.

And more...

Rest your weary, shell-shocked heroes at the Inn, where you can manage their stress and relationships with a variety of

diversions and delights.

Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of the heroes.

A stylish and dynamic evolution of Darkest Dungeon’s signature art style.

A return of the narration system and voice actor Wayne June!

Exciting improvements to the turn-based combat from Darkest Dungeon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles