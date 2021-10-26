A Quiet Place Story-Driven Horror Game Announced - News

Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0MEhave announced A Quiet Place video game. It will be a single-player, story-driven horror adventure game based based on the Paramount Pictures film series with a release window of 2022.

"The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they’ve never felt before," said iLLOGIKA creative director Herve Sliwa. "We’re excited to work with EP1T0ME and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future."

Saber Interactive head of publishing Todd Hollenshead added, "The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property. We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label."

Here is an overview of the game:

This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion, and drama for which the series is famous. The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.

