Sega Trademarks Sega Sapporo Studio in Japan, Suggesting Sega Plans to Open New Studio - News

Sega filed a trademark for Sega Sapporo Studio in Japan in English and Japanese earlier this month. The trademark suggests Sega is looking to open up a new studio in the Hokkaido capital city of Sapporo.

No other information was provided with the trademarks. Stay tuned to VGChartz for future updates.

Thanks, Gematsu.

