Rumor: Xbox Secures Exclusivity on 'Big' Third-Party Title

Rumor: Xbox Secures Exclusivity on 'Big' Third-Party Title - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,016 Views

Video game insider Millie A on Twitter has heard from a few people Xbox has secured a "big" third-party title as an exclusive. The game is said to not just launch on Xbox Game Pass, which likely means some sort of Xbox console exclusive at launch.

The insider mentions the words "delighted" and "ecstatic" when it comes describing the parties involved. 

"A few people have mentioned to me that Xbox have secured some sort of exclusivity on a BIG third party title," said Millie. "Not just to launch on Game Pass. The terms ‘delighted’ and ‘ecstatic’ are being used when describing all parties involved."

Windows Central's Jez Corden and VenturBeat's Jeff Grubb in follow up tweets said they haven't heard anything about this. 

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


18 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

As generic as possible rumour and without sources so 0 trust.

  • +11
TheWalrusCaesar DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

Not too sure why this is downvoted as most of the big xbox insiders have said they’ve heard nothing of this. Im interested but I seriously doubt this means anything

  • +5
DonFerrari TheWalrusCaesar (1 hour ago)

Yep, not even complaining of what can be or cannot be the title (and sure MS can secure big 3rd party exclusives), my point is just that such open and generic rumor doesn`t mean anything, just that.

  • +1
rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

If it's Chrono Trigger I'll buy a Series X.

  • +6
TheWalrusCaesar (3 hours ago)

If true, very interested to see what this is

  • +2
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

I can think of 4 possibilities:

-Ninja Gaiden reboot
-Splinter Cell reboot
-Bioshock 4
-Mass Effect 4

All 4 series have had at least one game that was timed exclusive to Xbox in the past, and would therefore make logical targets for Xbox. However, it's worth noting that there are already rumors that Sony managed to lock in a timed exclusivity deal on Bioshock 4.

  • 0
Dulfite shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Ninja Gaiden isn't as popular or hyped, and Splinter Cell isn't in the same league either, in my opinion. Bioshock 4 would be big. Mass Effect 4 would be megaton. Mario Kart 9 would make minds explode.

  • +1
gtotheunit91 Dulfite (2 hours ago)

Half-Life 3 would bend time and space

  • +3
2zosteven gtotheunit91 (15 minutes ago)

would really change the game

  • 0
gtotheunit91 shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

I'm figuring on it being Mass Effect 4. Xbox is leaning hard on RPG's these days and BioWare has a history of making exclusive or timed exclusive games on Xbox like KOTOR, Jade Empire, and Mass Effect being full console exclusives then Mass Effect 2 being timed. So Mass Effect in particular has that track record and what I would be leaning towards if these rumors are true

  • 0
Bristow9091 gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Tell that to the PS3 copy of Mass Effect on my shelf :o

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

I know. Which is why I didn't mention that title lol

  • 0
Bristow9091 gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

"Mass Effect being full console exclusive" ...but you did? o.O

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

Ooooooooh, i didn't know the game came to PS3 5 years later lol muh bad!

  • +1
Bristow9091 gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Ayyy there you go lol :P

  • 0
SKMBlake (3 hours ago)

A small bet on the sequel to The Medium or Outriders

  • -2
gtotheunit91 SKMBlake (3 hours ago)

Idk if those titles are big enough to have the guy tweeting about it describe it as big in all caps lol. I'm wondering if it's a Japanese title since Xbox is trying so hard to get into that market or even Mass Effect 4 since there's history of exclusivity on Xbox for that franchise.

  • +4
Doctor_MG SKMBlake (3 hours ago)

I wouldn't consider either one of those big, so I think this is doubtful.

  • +5