Rumor: Xbox Secures Exclusivity on 'Big' Third-Party Title

Video game insider Millie A on Twitter has heard from a few people Xbox has secured a "big" third-party title as an exclusive. The game is said to not just launch on Xbox Game Pass, which likely means some sort of Xbox console exclusive at launch.

The insider mentions the words "delighted" and "ecstatic" when it comes describing the parties involved.

"A few people have mentioned to me that Xbox have secured some sort of exclusivity on a BIG third party title," said Millie. "Not just to launch on Game Pass. The terms ‘delighted’ and ‘ecstatic’ are being used when describing all parties involved."

Windows Central's Jez Corden and VenturBeat's Jeff Grubb in follow up tweets said they haven't heard anything about this.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

