Rumor: WB Games Developing Smash Bros. Inspired Crossover Platform Fighter

WB Games might be working on a Super Smash Bros. inspired crossover platform fighter, according to a leak posted on Reddit. VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb corroborated the leak, however, he did say NetherRealm is not developing the game.

The leaker says it is Tag Team game and has been in development since before Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The leaker isn't sure if Tag Team means picking two characters and switching between them or each "character' is a pair.

Confirmed characters according to the leaker include Batman, Mad Max, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings, Tom and Jerry, Fred Flintstone, and Johnny Bravo. Also mentioned are Harry Potter and Ron, however, the rights are weird, so they might not be in the game.

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021

