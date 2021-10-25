Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview is Here - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have released the first look at campaign gameplay of Halo Infinite since Summer 2020.

"The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind," reads the description to the video. "When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced.

"Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching on December 8 2021."

View the gameplay video below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

