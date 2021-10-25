Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview is Here - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 566 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have released the first look at campaign gameplay of Halo Infinite since Summer 2020.
"The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind," reads the description to the video. "When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced.
"Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching on December 8 2021."
View the gameplay video below:
Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
i have to find me a series X at retail. This is a must. I wonder if they will able to have enough systems for the holiday season
I like what I saw. Even the new Cortana quickly grew on me. Visually better than what we saw last year.
yah one of the highlight for me was the Weapon. She really sounds really cool and fun.
"What if it's a friend?", "It isn't..."
Oh my :) This is beautiful, the campaign is going to be epic :) I'm not disappointed at all!
The gameplay look so fluid. Halo always had this characteristic but this one seems a great deal above the others on this regards
I love what I saw! We get the amazing Halo gameplay within the largest sandbox every before, with many different ways of approaching missions. Shooting banshees out of midair and then high jacking another one. That's the kind of stuff that makes Halo so special.
I like it. New cortan and Chief has good chemistry. World looks interesting and gameplay really good.
Grafically looks like a very good cross gen game
Looks so much better than last year, 343 have done a great job. Just have to wait for the release and hope for the best.
I thought it was gona be another actual gameplay demo. Something like the first one. Dint think it be another trailer.
I thought that too, but I think they showed enough straight gameplay where you get the idea for every aspect of the game without spoiling the story.