Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview Dropping Tomorrow

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 491 Views

Developer 343 Industries via Twitter announced it will be releasing a much anticipated campaign gameplay overview video tomorrow, October 25 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch the campaign gameplay video on YouTube.

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


8 Comments
VAMatt (8 hours ago)

I'm glad we're finally gonna see something. I hope it is fucking spectacular!

  • +8
smroadkill15 (7 hours ago)

Hell Yeah!!

  • +5
scrapking (7 hours ago)

I'm very stoked by this. The Banished are a very cool faction from Halo Wars 2, so it'll be interesting to see how they're treated in the FPS games.

  • +5
VAMatt (8 hours ago)

Also, 6am pacific time us strange. But, whatevs.

  • +1
trunkswd VAMatt (8 hours ago)

I agree it is oddly early in the morning. You would think 9am pacific.

  • +5
scrapking trunkswd (7 hours ago)

Maybe because they wanted it to be at 9am Eastern? 6am Pacific also puts it in the mid-afternoon throughout Western Europe? So perhaps they figured that timing was the best global trade-off?

  • +1
mjk45 trunkswd (6 hours ago)

call yourselves gamers its perfect timing you should just be finishing up an all-nighter, but it does shine a light on those sleepy head east coasters but for me in Australia its disappointing because its 11pm and my mum won't let me stay up past my 7 pm bed time .

  • +2
SecondWar VAMatt (1 hour ago)

Early afternoon in Europe, so fine by me.

  • 0