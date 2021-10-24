Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview Dropping Tomorrow - News

posted 8 hours ago

Developer 343 Industries via Twitter announced it will be releasing a much anticipated campaign gameplay overview video tomorrow, October 25 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch the campaign gameplay video on YouTube.

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Prepare to battle against the Banished.



Join us at 6AM PT Monday, October 25, for a special #HaloInfinite campaign gameplay overview.



🎥 https://t.co/W8fGwljlys pic.twitter.com/4aGadiiN9q — Halo (@Halo) October 25, 2021

