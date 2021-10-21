Seagate Announces 2 TB and 512 GB Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X|S - News

Microsoft and Seagate have announced two new Storage Expansion Cards for the Xbox Series X|S coming soon to all markets the consoles are available. The new 512 GB and 2 TB Storage Expansion Cards join the already available 1 TB cards.

The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card is available for pre-order today in Walmart in the US for $139.99 USD and will launch in mid November.

The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card will be available for pre-order in November for $399.99 USD and will launch early December.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Game Pass has made it possible for Xbox gamers to have a library of games at their very fingertips. Between Game Pass and four generations of game compatibility on Xbox Series X|S, there are thousands of games to choose from and play. With so many games available, we want to ensure there are also options when it comes to storage capacity and support to expand next-gen storage.

At the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Designed for Xbox announced the close collaboration with Seagate to expand next-gen storage with the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card. Designed for Xbox has collaborated with Seagate once again, and we’re excited to announce 512GB and 2TB Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X|S will be available soon in all Xbox markets.

The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is available for pre-order today from Walmart in the United States for $139.99 USD (US Dollars) and will launch mid-November. For other markets and availability, please check your local retailer.

The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S will be available for pre-order in November for $399.99 USD and will launch early December. The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card will also be the next product featuring the Designed for Xbox Limited Series badge, ensuring premium product quality, performance, and design.

How to Use the Seagate Storage Expansion Card

To use the Seagate Storage Expansion Card, just plug the card into the Storage Expansion port on the back of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, and you can use it just as you would any external storage solution. You can choose to install games to the expansion card by default, play games directly from it, move or copy games between local and external storage, or do anything you already do today with an external hard drive. The only difference is that the expansion card is designed to match the exact performance of the internal storage of the Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Velocity Architecture

The Storage Expansion Card uses the foundation of the Xbox Velocity Architecture. This is the custom, internal SSD delivering 2.4 GB/s of raw I/O throughput, more than 40x the throughput of Xbox One. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card was designed using the Xbox Velocity Architecture to deliver the exact same consistent, sustained performance of our internal SSD ensuring you have the exact same gameplay experience regardless of where the game resides.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are the only external SSDs on market designed to leverage the Xbox Velocity Architecture and deliver the exact same performance as the internal SSD.

Performance and Experience

All your games — whether they’re Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One titles, or classic Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games played via Backward Compatibility — will see significant improvements in load times whether you are playing from a Seagate Expansion card or the internal SSD on Xbox Series X|S.

And because Quick Resume persists data on the internal SSD, it will work regardless of whether you are playing a game from the internal SSD, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card or an external USB 3.1 HDD or SSD drive.

Please visit Seagate.com for more information.

