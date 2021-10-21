QUByte Connect 2021 Set for October 28, to Feature Over 20 Titles - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

QUByte Interactive announced it will host QUByte Connect 2021 on October 28 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Discord.

QUByte Connect 2021 will feature over 20 titles from QUByte Interactive's upcoming games.

"As some of these games were released for 8-bit and 16-bit platforms, our idea is to give players one more option to choose between these versions, as is the case with The Immortal and The Humans, which received versions of more than one console, like Mega Drive and Amiga," said QUByte Interactive CEO Marivaldo Cabral.

