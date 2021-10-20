BloodRayne: ReVamped 1 and 2 Arrives November 18 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer Big Boat Interactive announced BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 18.

Here is an overview of the games:

Players will be able to experience the deadly dhampir’s adventures with modern enhancements including higher display resolutions, upscaled cinematics, engine improvements, and more.

The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire femme fatale traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and uncover more about her vampiric heritage. Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, superhuman powers, and a globe-spanning storyline, BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 offer a dynamic and visceral gameplay experience. Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films across the early 2000s.

New Features of the BloodRayne: ReVamped series on consoles Include:

Support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160 on supported consoles).

Upscaled cinematic videos.

Improvements to lighting at the engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data.

Engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures.

Improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows.

Localizations include: BloodRayne: Voiced audio and localized text for English, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish. BloodRayne 2: Voiced audio in English and Russian. Localized text for English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.



