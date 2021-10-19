Xbox Game Pass Adds Dragon Ball FighterZ, Age of Empires IV, Everspace 2, and More - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Dragon Ball FighterZ, Age of Empires IV, Everspace 2, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Into the Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: A fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite! As a member of a family of lore-hunting mystics, you are summoned to a cursed village, drawn by rumors of a demonic portal. Dark magics have overwhelmed the village, and it’s up to you to rescue the survivors, grow your powers, and journey forth into the pit.

Outriders (PC)

Outriders is available today with Xbox Game Pass for PC! Developed by People Can Fly, veterans of the shooter genre, Outriders presents a journey of survival across a savage planet, which can be tackled in both single player and 1-3 player co-op. Learn more about the game here on Xbox Wire.

Coming Soon

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) – October 21

Unleash the ultimate power from within in Dragon Ball FighterZ! Experience epic fights, destructible stages, and famous events ripped from the Dragon Ball anime. Create your team from a huge cast of your favorite characters and battle it out in epic 3v3 fights! This is the fighting extravaganza born from what makes the series so loved and famous.

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – October 21

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: Spooky mysteries abound as you lead your ragtag gang to take on monsters and mechs to save your hometown. Unlock unique skills for your party through comic books and prepare for active turn-based battles and boss fights that will keep you on your toes! By the developers of Riverbond, dive into another stunning voxel adventure and face off with the extraterrestrials to find the true meaning of home in Echo Generation.

Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – October 21

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced, single-player spaceship shooter featuring meaningful exploration in space and on planets, tons of loot, RPG elements, mining, and crafting. Follow its predecessor’s events and experience the continuation of a thoughtful sci-fi story set in a vivid, handcrafted open world full of secrets, puzzles, and perils!

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) – October 28

In this standalone experience, Alan Wake fights the herald of darkness, the evil Mr. Scratch! A thrilling storyline, hordes of creepy enemies, serious firepower, and beautiful Arizona locations, combined with a fun and challenging new game mode make this a must for Alan Wake veterans, and the perfect jumping off point for new players!

Backbone (Console) ID@Xbox – October 28

Raccoon detective Howard Lotor is not a hero. He can barely make rent. And yet he has stumbled across something so massive that it will shake the very fabric of society. Stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a daring narrative bring a dystopian Vancouver, BC inhabited by animals to life in this highly anticipated, post-noir adventure. Get to it, detective.

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – October 28

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Experience the thrill of competitive bass fishing in Bassmaster Fishing 2022! Compete as 10 Elite Series anglers, such as cover star Scott Martin, back-to-back Bassmaster Classic Champion Hank Cherry, or create your own angler to achieve angling immortality by winning the coveted Bassmaster Classic.

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28

A nihilistic action platformer roguelike. Obscure in both gameplay and theme, Nongunz is a riddle that demands sacrifice. Each run sees you parting from a black and white graveyard into an ever-changing gothic dungeon full of nightmares fleshed out of human viscera. Surviving not only requires skill but style.

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28

Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colorful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery.

DLC / Game Updates

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 – Available now

Season 8 has arrived as the latest free update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection! Enjoy 100 tiers of new seasonal unlocks and content like new Mythic armor sets for Halo 3 and Halo: Reach, a new Halo 3 map, Custom Game Browser support for Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 3, PC File Share and much more! Learn more at Halo Waypoint.

Grounded: Hot and Hazy Update – October 20

Return to Grounded‘s backyard and experience the Hot and Hazy update! Brave the explosive perils of the newly revamped Haze biome and survive the sizzling heat of the Sandbox. With new weapon and character systems, and new “friends,” find out why this is Grounded‘s largest Game Preview update to date!

Minecraft: The Spooky Gourdian – Available until November 2

It’s time to don your spookiest apparel! Until November 2, grab your free Character Creator Set, the Spooky Gourdian! Match across the games with this epic tier set also available in Minecraft Dungeons. Are you ready for Fright Night?

Minecraft Dungeons: The Spookier Fall Event – Available until November 2

Prepare yourself! The Spookier Fall event descends on Minecraft Dungeons to haunt your holiday! From October 13 to November 2, gather your most fearless friends and partake in a spine-chilling (mis)adventure, featuring heart-pounding seasonal trials, accursed rewards, and monstrous mobs waiting to scare the creeper out of you. Are you brave enough?

Play 100+ Great Games with Custom Xbox Touch Controls

Ultimate members can now play 100+ games with Xbox touch controls, including fan favorites such as Scarlet Nexus, Hades, and Psychonauts 2, plus 13 more available starting today! Check out the full collection of touch-enabled games here and start playing from the Xbox app for Windows PCs, Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices, or xbox.com/play on your Windows PC and Apple phones & tablets, no controller needed. Check out the list of new games with touch controls available today:

Art of Rally

Boyfriend Dungeon

Crown Trick

Curse of the Dead Gods

Gears Tactics

Lethal League Blaze

Signs of the Sojourner

The Ascent

Train Sim World 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

We have an extra special batch of Perks for you this week, featuring awesome content for the newly released Back 4 Blood! Claim all the Perks below via the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, Xbox app for Windows PCs, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Back 4 Blood: Battle-Hardened Bundle – Available Now

Slay the apocalypse in style with the Battle-Hardened Bundle. Includes the Battle-Hardened digital content and Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack. Battle Hardened Digital Content Includes 4 Character Skins, Banner, Emblem, Spray and Title. Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack Includes 4 weapon skins: M4 Carbine Rifle, UZI SMG, 870 Express Shotgun and RPK LMG.

Fallout 76 – Survival Bundle – Available Today

Pick up a free bundle of Fallout 76 items including a Mr. Fuzzy Backpack skin, repair kits, and more!

Eternal Return: Ultimate Bundle – Available Today

Find your new favorite character to take on Lumia Island! Grab the Ultimate Bundle to unlock 9 characters and A-Coin and XP Boosts to really get the experiments started.

“The Cabin in the Woods” Rental – Available Today

Free rental of the modern horror classic “The Cabin in the Woods.” Horror fans can find over 500 scary movies on sale during Microsoft Movies & TV’s Shocktober Sale.

Leaving October 31

The following games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on October 31. Be sure to set some time aside to give these games a proper send off. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase before they leave to keep them in your library!

Carto (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Comanche (PC)

(PC) Eastshade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Knights & Bikes (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

