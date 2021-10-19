Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy Arrives November 5 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer B.B. Studio have announced the single-player action game, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy, will launch on November 5 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy tells the story of the “Noisy Fairy”—a secret unit led by Alma and under the direct control of Kycilia of the Principality of Zeon. During the “One Year War,” the unit struggles to break through the North America continent. The game features the top-notch action of Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, while providing a deep and extensive side story for both fans and newcomers alike. Explore the world of Code Fairy as unbreakable bonds are formed in the midst of the brutality of war.

Key Features:

Strong Connection with Popular Title Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 – Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 and Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy are strongly connected with one another. By progressing within Code Fairy, users will be able to receive various rewards—such as the Code Fairy-original mobile suit. Additionally, some additional missions of Code Fairy can be unlocked by progressing within Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2.

– Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 and Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy are strongly connected with one another. By progressing within Code Fairy, users will be able to receive various rewards—such as the Code Fairy-original mobile suit. Additionally, some additional missions of Code Fairy can be unlocked by progressing within Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2. Dynamic Mecha Action Gameplay – Sharing battle system with existing popular action title, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Code Fairy features highly dynamic gameplay mechanics that is proven through the success of its predecessor.

– Sharing battle system with existing popular action title, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Code Fairy features highly dynamic gameplay mechanics that is proven through the success of its predecessor. Original Story –Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy provides extensive content for new and existing Gundam game fans to enjoy. Featuring directors from Sunrise, well-known animation character designers and artists, Code Fairy unfolds an untold story of battle operation for players to enjoy.

