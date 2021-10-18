CRYSTAR Launches in Spring 2022 for the Switch - News

A listing for CRYSTAR for the Nintendo Switch was spotted yesterday. It is a game that originally released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in October 2018, and in North America and Europe for the PS4 and PC in August 2019.

Publisher NIS America today announced CRYSTAR will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in Spring 2022. It will support English and Japanese voice-overs, and English text.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rei and Mirai are sisters who are suddenly dragged into a mysterious world known as Purgatory, where otherworldly monsters lurk. It is in this strange realm that Rei not only discovers a hidden power which allows her to fight back, but consequently leads to her downfall as she loses control and accidentally kills her sister Mirai.

“I’m scared… Hey, can you hold my hand? Just like before… Please?”

Overcome with grief and despair, Rei is approached by Demons who offer her a sinister contract: serve as their Executioner and rid Purgatory of the corrupted monsters that plague them, and in return they’ll grant her the means to revive her sister. As Rei teams up with a group of other Executioners, including Kokoro, Sen, and Nanana, each with their own unique abilities, she will discover the truths of the fragmented souls within Purgatory. Ultimately, Rei must wrestle with the demons around and within herself as she desperately searches for a way to save her sister and return home.

CRYSTAR places you in a grim world where lost souls dwell and your tears grant you power. Swap between a cast of unique playable characters and use their strengths to challenge deranged hordes of Specters and Revenants. Build up your Tear Gauge in battle and use it to summon mighty Guardians to stand alongside you. And when the Torments from defeated foes threaten to overwhelm you with despair, weep and grieve to achieve catharsis and draw strength from your woes to enhance your attacks and armor.

“I am your Guardian, Heraclitus: the mirror that reflects your heart. I will bestow my Blessing upon you, become your sword, and vanquish your enemies.”

With the use of four playable characters, CRYSTAR allows players to use each character’s unique build and skill set to the max while featuring their personalities and story. The main playable characters are:

Rei , the game’s protagonist who longs to revive the sister she killed.

, the game’s protagonist who longs to revive the sister she killed. Kokoro , a woman driven by revenge for the loss of the man and child she loves most.

, a woman driven by revenge for the loss of the man and child she loves most. Sen , a young girl who fights in Purgatory to pursue the justice she believes in.

, a young girl who fights in Purgatory to pursue the justice she believes in. Nanana, a humanoid Revenant obsessed with Rei and shrouded in mystery.

Each character, playable or not, contributes to the enigmatic narrative that is CRYSTAR.

Key Features:

Rei Resurrected – Experience the definitive version of this beloved title for the first time on Nintendo Switch, complete with all previously released content.

– Experience the definitive version of this beloved title for the first time on Nintendo Switch, complete with all previously released content. Purgatory Awaits – Shift between the real world and the realm of lost souls as you search for a way to revive your fallen sister. Meet the Demon-bound denizens of Purgatory and harness their powers to fight against corrupted hordes of Specters and Revenants.

– Shift between the real world and the realm of lost souls as you search for a way to revive your fallen sister. Meet the Demon-bound denizens of Purgatory and harness their powers to fight against corrupted hordes of Specters and Revenants. From Tears to Triumph – Purge foes to accumulate Torments, purify them to collect Sentiments for battle, and fill the Tear Gauge through combat in order to summon powerful Guardians and your full potential.

