Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Only Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

When BioWare showcased the next Dragon Age last year we did not get a confirmation on what platforms it would release on.

The LinkedIn profile for Daniel Nordlander who was a Lead Player Designer on the game until October 2020 only makes mention of the game coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

VentureBeat has through its own sources confirmed the game will not be getting a release on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

View the teaser trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero—someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.

