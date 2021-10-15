Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Releases in December for $100 - News

Microsoft announced earlier this year an Xbox mini fridge designed to look like the Xbox Series X will be releasing this holiday season.

More information has now been released on the Xbox Series X Replica "Mini Fridge." Pre-sales will open up on October 19 and will be available at multiple retailers worldwide in December 2021.

The first wave of production of the mini fridge will be available in the US at Target and Target.com for $99.99, as well as available in Canada online at Target.com.

In Europe, the mini fridge will be available in the UK at GAME for £89.99, and available in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland at GameStop EU for €99.00, Micromania for €99.00, and Toynk via Amazon.

Microsoft will work to release the Xbox Series X Replica "Mini Fridge" in more countries in 2022.

The outer dimensions for the mini fridge are 462mm H x 232mm W x 232mm D or 18” H x 9” W x 9” D. The internal dimensions are 352.3mm H x 174mm W x 175mm D or 13.8” H x 6.8” W x 6.8” D. IT can hold 10 12oz cans.

Since folks have asked the outer dimensions are 462mm H x 232mm W x 232mm D or 18” H x 9” W x 9” D. Internal dimensions are 352.3mm H x 174mm W x 175mm D or 13.8” H x 6.8” W x 6.8” D. 10L capacity so can hold ten, 12oz cans. compatible with both AC & DC so can take on the go! — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) October 15, 2021

