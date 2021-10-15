Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is Priced at $50 for 12 Months - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 821 Views
Nintendo during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct revealed the Version 2.0 Update and the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch on November 5, as well as the price of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
An individual membership is priced at $49.99 USD for 12 months, while the family membership is price at $79.99 USD for 12 months. The family membership can be used by up to eight Nintendo Account holders. The Happy Home Paradise DLC is included for free with the subscription for the Expansion Pack.
Along wit the Animal Crossing DLC, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. This includes popular games like Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, The legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and many more.
Here is the list of confirmed games coming to the Expansion tier:
Nintendo 64:
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Tennis
- Dr Mario 64
- Sin & Punishment
- WinBack
Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:
- Castlevania Bloodlines
- Contra Hard Corps
- Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Here are games coming after launch:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
There HAS to be a lot more up Nintendo's sleeve in order to justify this kind of price increase! Whether that means all future paid DLC will get added onto the Expansion Pack, or GameCube/Game Boy consoles will be added at no additional cost, or both!
I mean, there's already a Genesis collection on Switch called Sega Genesis Classics, so there's no justification on the Genesis side of things.
Yeah. I'm shocked. I thought it would be 20 per year on top of the original 20. So like 40 total.
But I don't think there's anything more to it. They just messed up.
I definitely think they'll add more DLC and consoles in the future but that doesn't justify the current price lol
When sony announced that horizon forbidden west would now cost to upgrade from ps4 to ps5, Sony fans took to social media to register their unhappiness at what the mega corporation was doing, and in the end it caused playstation to backpeddle, it's time us in the nintendo court didbthe same thing...
If we want them to change, let's start affecting their bottom line. VOTE WITH YOUR WALLETS (but also be nice and none toxic)
There is a reason Nintendo fans are described as a cult. You know as well as I do that their core fanbase will pay, pay and pay. Sure I will be downvoted, but Nintendo are one of the most anti-consumer brands out there.
Thats true for any fanbase though. Nintendo just doesnt back down as easily as other companies, unfortunately.
It reminds me more of when MS tried to double the price of Xbox Live, which they also backpeddled on.
Yeah that's more than I expected it would be. Too much for me, but I bet many will get it regardless of the price.
They lost me. I was hoping for like 15 extra per year, expecting 20, and willing to pay 30.
The value isn't there. Not when comparing to what you're already getting with the other games. I hope it bombs so they drop the price.
What were they thinking?
I also think it's too pricey but you said you're willing to pay 30 extra. Or did you mean 30 total?
Crazy how most of the cost is coming from the Animal Crossings DLC. It's being forced into the subscription model. That's complete bullshit there. I'm not interested in it. Otherwise, the extra cost would probably be around 10 more. Which would have been fine. No stable online, no native voice chat, 20+ something year games, etc does not warrant this price at all. I normally rock with Nintendo, but they're buggin'. I'll stick to the regular NSO.
I have a bad feeling even the Animal Crossing DLC was added at the last minute to try to justify the price Nintendo was going for. Still failed horribly.
If they did this without the Animal Crossing DLC for games almost 30 years old, and even some that are 30 years old...they would be scrutinized worse than they are right now. 10 bucks more than the regular NSO price would have been fine. If this had Gamecube on it, I would have bit. This is not worth it unfortunately.
I'm thinking Nintendo is most likely going to keep adding to this Expansion Pack with GameCube, Game Boy, etc. down the road. Maybe even future paid DLC as well. Either way, way too expensive for what they're offering right now. As enticing as it is to play my favorite N64 games again lol
Geez, Nintendo. The only way to justify this exaggerated price is if, over time, they keep adding other free DLC, like with Animal Crossing. Otherwise, what a joke of price.
See if I could be confident more systems were coming, this would make more sense. But Nintendo has hardly instilled confidence that that will happen with any expediency. Or if all paid DLC would be free, that would be neat. But again, no clarity. So I'll stick to the base offerings which are fine enough for $20
Would've been a fair price if we got more than that.
If it started with 15+ N64 games and 20+ Mega Drive games it would have been better. But not like that. It'll likely take a year or more for the announced games to all release there.
Absolutely pathetic. The balls on Nintendo to try and sell access to decades old ROMs for 50$.