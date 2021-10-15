Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is Priced at $50 for 12 Months - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 355 Views
Nintendo during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct revealed the Version 2.0 Update and the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch on November 5, as well as the price of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
An individual membership is priced at $49.99 USD for 12 months, while the family membership is price at $79.99 USD for 12 months. The family membership can be used by up to eight Nintendo Account holders. The Happy Home Paradise DLC is included for free with the subscription for the Expansion Pack.
Along wit the Animal Crossing DLC, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. This includes popular games like Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, The legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and many more.
Here is the list of confirmed games coming to the Expansion tier:
Nintendo 64:
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Tennis
- Dr Mario 64
- Sin & Punishment
- WinBack
Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:
- Castlevania Bloodlines
- Contra Hard Corps
- Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Here are games coming after launch:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
