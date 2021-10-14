Where Cards Fall Arrives November 4 for Switch and PC - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Snowman and developer The Game Band announced the slice of life puzzle game, Where Cards Fall, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 4.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond.

Key Features:

Over 50 challenging spatial puzzles that exercise your imagination and strategic thinking skills.

A captivating coming-of-age story told without dialogue.

A unique art style inspired by contemporary artistic movements.

Innovative gestural controls for both mouse and controller.

Immersive audio and an original soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles