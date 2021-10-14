Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Microids and developer Mr. Nutz Studio have announced Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja for consoles and PC. It will launch in 2022.

"It’s a real honor to offer gamers the chance to rediscover these characters that marked their generation," said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard. "We have full confidence in Mr. Nutz Studio to bring these little prehistoric men back to life."

Tosuke Matsuoka, the Data East license producer from G-Mode Corporation, added, "We have full confidence in Microids and Mr. Nutz Studio capability to develop this remake of Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja. It’s a real pleasure to see these iconic video game characters revived with today’s technology. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen these two characters, and their return will delight old fans and new players alike."

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released in the early 90s on Japanese soil as an arcade game, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja is an arcade game / platformer, playable solo or in cooperation. This new iteration of the game, developed by Mr. Nutz Studio (Toki, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!), will invite players to go back to the Prehistoric Age and embody Prehistoric Men, ready to do anything to save the women of their tribe.

More than a remake of the arcade version, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will include a handful of new features such as an original adventure mode containing brand new levels!

