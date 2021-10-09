Infinity Ward Opens New Studio in Austin, Texas - News

Infinity Ward, one of the lead developers for the Call of Duty franchise, announced it has expanded by opening a new studio based in Austin, Texas. The new studio will join teams based in Los Angeles, Poland, and Mexico.

"Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise," reads the Infinity Ward careers page. "We are located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles and have offices in Poland, Mexico and our newest in Austin, Texas.

"In creating one of the most memorable franchises in video game history, our fans are the center of everything we do. We believe that creating relationships with our community can result in some amazing bonds, inspire us to create, and help us push the Call of Duty franchise to new heights."

Infinity Ward most recently released the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, in 2020 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019.

This new development team based in Austin, TX, joins our teams in LA, Poland and Mexico. We're hiring for all positions (https://t.co/WZ0Z1DHKCw). More info to come. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 7, 2021

