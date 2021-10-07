Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Ships 10 Million Units - Sales

/ 247 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced today Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has shipped over 10 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 9.8 million units shipped as of June 30, 2021.

"Released in January 2017, Resident Evil 7 biohazard builds upon the series' roots of fear, exploration and tense atmosphere," said Capcom in a press release. "The game's system underwent a dramatic shift from its previous third-person camera to a new first-person perspective in order to provide an overwhelming, deeply immersive horror experience, garnering high praise from major review sites and other media.

"As part of its growth of digital download sales in recent years, Capcom worked on strategic pricing for the title through seasonal and event-driven discounts in order to strengthen demand among a wider range of game players. Further, in May 2021 when Capcom released the sequel and latest title in the series, Resident Evil Village, it executed promotions to leverage synergies between the two titles such as with the release of a bundle containing both games.

"Capcom succeeded with these promotions, achieving long-running sales in excess of 1 million units in each fiscal year since the release of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, leading the game to be the first in the series to break 10 million cumulative worldwide shipments."

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles