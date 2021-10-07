Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller and Headset Announced - News

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original Xbox, which launched on November 15, 2021, with a 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset.

The controller and headset will launch on November 15 and are now available for pre-order.

Read the details below via Xbox Wire:

20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Sleek and sentimental – all in one package. The 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller is a fresh spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. The body of the controller features a translucent black finish with silver internals so you can see every detail. The nostalgic, green Xbox button brings us back to the first green Xbox logo. The iconic color can also be found on the back grips and around the hybrid D-pad.

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller benefits from all the features of our newest Xbox Wireless Controllers, such as improved ergonomics, better cross-device connectivity, a dedicated Share button and reduced latency. You can also easily pair and switch between your devices including the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android and iOS via Xbox Wireless, and Bluetooth technology.

When you connect this controller to your Xbox Series X|S console, you will unlock an exclusive 20th Anniversary dynamic background.

Connect your 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller to your friends Xbox Series X|S to gift them this dynamic background as well! Once you choose another background, however, this one will disappear, and you will need to re-connect the 20th Anniversary controller to unlock it again.

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller launches November 15 and is available for pre-order today for $69.99 USD in select Xbox markets worldwide and can be purchased at various retailers, including Microsoft Store.

20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset

Built upon our new Xbox Stereo Headset, this 20th Anniversary Special Edition is something truly special. The headset similarly features a translucent black body with silver internals so you can see what brings this headset to life. Green accents on the boom mic, inside and outside of the earcups. The left disc is marked with our 20th Anniversary logo in our iconic green and the right dial has our Xbox logo imprinted, as seen on the Xbox Wireless and Stereo Headsets.

Just like our new Xbox Stereo Headset, enjoy ultra-soft large earcups and superb audio and chat quality. You can adjust the volume by rotating the right earcup or quickly mute incoming noise with the convenient on-ear control. The headset also supports spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X (may require additional purchases or app downloads).

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset launches on November 15 and is available for pre-order today for $69.99 USD in select Xbox markets and can be purchased at the Microsoft Store and other retailers. The headset is only available at the Microsoft Store in APOC/EOC.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Limited Edition

Powering a legacy of play, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Limited Edition is an essential that celebrates 20 years of gaming, passion, and friendships while keeping your controller at prime power levels — because those who play together, stay together. To perfectly complete your setup, this charging stand uses the same durable material and shares the same striking colors and design as the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller. This charge stand will fully charge your controller in under 3 hours and is designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting. Head over to Razer.com to sign-up to be notified when the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Limited Edition is available for purchase.

20th Anniversary Xbox Gear

And if you’re looking for more ways to celebrate, our Xbox Gear Shop has you covered! Checkout this sweet tee and hat inspired by the Xbox sphere button on the 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller. The premium, everyday gear is designed around our love for all things Xbox and to celebrate 20 years of playing together. The Xbox 20th Anniversary Black & Green Sphere tee and hat will be available at Xbox Gear Shop starting today. The Xbox Gear Shop ships internationally to most countries from the United States, so make sure to get yours before they are gone!

