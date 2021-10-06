Lost Judgment Debuts in 3rd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Lost Judgment has debuted in third place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 38th week of 2021. It is the only new title in the top 10.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to take first place, while Minecraft is up three spots to take second place. NBA 2K22 is down one spot to fourth and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is up two spots to fifth place.

There are a total of four multiplatform games in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch games, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 38, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Lost Judgment - NEW NBA 2K22 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury F1 2021 Death Stranding The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ghost of Tsushima

