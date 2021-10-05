PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in September, Xbox Series X|S Sales Spike - Sales

/ 1,280 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in September, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring. There were several weeks of good stock for the PS5.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place in September after it came in third the pervious month. Sales for the Xbox Series X|S saw an increase month-over-month.

Nintendo Switch came in third place, however, sales did increase thanks to the £20 price cut.

"So last month was a very good month for UK console sales," said Dring. "PS5 was once again dominant, with several weeks of good stock coming to market. Xbox Series machines also spiked, and was at No.2. Switch slips to No.3, but the £20 price cut caused an increase for Nintendo, too."

Dring did add that year-on-year sales for the Switch are tough with how strong sales were in 2020. However, compared to 2019 sales are very positive.

"Year-on-year is tough for Switch," he said. "But comps with 2019 are very positive."

So last month was a very good month for UK console sales. PS5 was once again dominant, with several weeks of good stock coming to market. Xbox Series machines also spiked, and was at No.2. Switch slips to No.3, but the £20 price cut caused an increase for Nintendo, too — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 5, 2021

Year-on-year is tough for Switch (although Switch wasn't third last month). But comps with 2019 are very positive — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 5, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles