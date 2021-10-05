Nintendo Switch OLED Dock Reportedly Supports 4K at 60 FPS Output - News

Nintendo is set to release the Nintendo Switch OLED Model this Friday, October 8 for $349.99. While the new Switch does not support 4K output, the new dock's HDMI port and HDMI cable included are "at least HDMI 2.0 compliant," according to YouTuber Nintendo Prime.

The original Switch came with an HDMI 1.4 cable, while the dock itself includes an HDMI 1.4 port. That means at best it could achieve 1080p resolution running at 60 frames per second or 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

The new Switch dock with it being at least HDMI 2.0 compliant it could output 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR enabled.

It should be noted that while the new Switch dock could theoretically output in 4K at 60 fps this does not mean the Switch OLED will ever support this as the Switch itself has the same Tegra X1 chip found in the original Switch and Switch Lite.

The YouTuber Nintendo Prime says the dock doesn't have the ability to upscale from 1080p to 4K and that would need to be handled by the Switch.

