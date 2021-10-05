Rumor: Xbox Backward Compatibility Adding More Games in November - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Microsoft well ahead of Nintendo and Sony when it comes to backward compatibility. Just about every Xbox One game is playable on the Xbox Series X|S, while nearly 500 Xbox 360 games and around 40 original Xbox games are playable on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

It has been a while since Microsoft added Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to its backward compatibility list. However, the wait might be over as the Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker has heard a new batch of games will be added soon. He predicts they will be added on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox.

"t seems some games may have been datamined, but sometimes OG and 360 games are tested for BC but don't make the cut so I won't list any games as to not set expectations," said Baker. "Just a heads up that there's been activity here so I'd probably expect something in November."

"That's what I'd be expecting," Baker added when asked if he expected games on November 15 for the 20th anniversary. "I was originally told back in January that a drop would happen later in the year. Having them on the anniversary would make the most sense. I don't think the list will be overly big though."

An update here. It seems some games may have been datamined, but sometimes OG and 360 games are tested for BC but don't make the cut so I won't list any games as to not set expectations. Just a heads up that there's been activity here so I'd probably expect something in November https://t.co/dBidwLcf8g — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) October 4, 2021

That's what I'd be expecting. I was originally told back in January that a drop would happen later in the year. Having them on the anniversary would make the most sense. I don't think the list will be overly big though. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) October 4, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles