Monster Hunter Rise Ships 7.5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 543 Views
Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 7.5 million units worldwide since its release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26. The figure includes digital sales.
This figure is up from seven million units shipped on May 27, six million units shipped on April 27, five million units shipped on April 4 and four million shipped in its opening weekend.
Monster Hunter Rise will launch for PC on January 12, 2022. You can check out the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version here.
The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion was recently announced. It will launch in Summer 2022 for the Nintendo Switch and PC.
Monster Hunter World hit the 8M mark after a little over 7 months on the market (reported 07/30 release 01/26). Meanwhile, Monster Hunter Rise has hit the 7.5M mark after a little over 6 months on the market (reported 10/5 release 03/26).
Personally I think that is EXTREMELY good. Monster Hunter on Switch is selling on par with two systems whose combined total was around 120M (I think Xbox One was around 40M and PS4 was at 82M shipped in June of 2018). I know some people expected more, but I actually think this is very impressive and I'm sure Capcom is very happy. Hopefully this means that the next Monster Hunter game doesn't exclude the Switch.
wow, many people were predicting a lot higher than 7.5 million this late into the year.
Impressive as it is, I kinda was expecting it have sold more than 500,000 more copies after almost 5 months. Fantastic game still and I can't wait for the expansion!