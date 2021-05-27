Monster Hunter Rise Ships 7 Million Units - Sales

/ 207 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped seven million units worldwide since its release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from six million units shipped on April 27, five million units shipped on April 4 and four million shipped in its opening weekend.

The Monster Hunter Rise update 3.0 is now available. It adds huntable monsters Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre.

#MHRise has now shipped over 7 million copies worldwide, and we couldn't have done it without you! Check in with Senri the Mailman to claim Kamura Pack 3. 💌



As always, thank you so much for your continued support! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3etXEx33cN — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 28, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 26. A PC version is planned for release in early 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles