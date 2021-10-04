Shawn Layden Doesn't Expect PlayStation to Release Games Day One on PC - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun to release some first-party PlayStation titles on PC, however, the company has to release a game the same day on PC as it has on PlayStation consoles.

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview with YouTube channel, What's Up Channel, said he doesn't believe Sony will release PlayStation games on PC day one.

"I don't think you’ll ever see PlayStation do a day and date with PC, but you know, never say never," said Layden. "But the strategy as we were developing it when I was there was that we need to go out to where these new customers are, these new fans could be.

"We need to go to where they are because they've decided not to go to come to my house so I’ve got to go to their house now. And what’s the best way to go to their house? Why don't I take one of our top selling games, which has already blown up the marketplace, it's already been out there for 18 months or 24 months, there's no real retail activity against that title.

"I'm not trading off one sale for another, and bring that to the personal computer platform and let them have an idea. you guys choose not to come to PlayStation but let me show you what you’re missing."

First-party PlayStation games that have been released on PC on include Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

PlayStation recently acquired Nixxes Software, a company who has worked on porting games to the PC including multiple Square Enix Games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan recently said he was looking forward to working with Nixxes to port PlayStation games to PC.

"We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that," Ryan said at the time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles