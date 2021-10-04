Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Final DLC Character is 'Different From What You Expect' - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai via Twitter said fans o fthe game should watch the final DLC character reveal, "even if you don't play the game."

"In just one day, the last fighter of Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced," said Sakurai. "Even if you don't play the game, if you're interested in gaming I'd like to recommend you watch it.

"The new fighter may be a character that you don't know or different from what you expected. But I hope you enjoy the broadcast itself and I had fun recording it."

The final DLC character reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will take place tomorrow, October 5 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. It will be hosted by Sakurai.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch.

