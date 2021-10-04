Monster Hunter Rise PC Requirements Revealed - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Monster Hunter Rise released for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year and is set to launch for PC on January 12, 2022. The official Steam page for the game has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version.

With the game originally developed for the Nintendo Switch, the requirements for the PC version aren't demanding and it should run on older machines.

The minimum specs only require an Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550 GPU. The recommended specs require an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) GPU.

The minimum and recommended specs also require 8 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-bit, 23 GB of available space, and DirectX 12.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）

Windows 10 （64-bit） Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 23 GB available space

23 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Low". System requirements subject to change during game development.

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）

Windows 10 （64-bit） Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300

Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 23 GB available space

23 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Average". System requirements subject to change during game development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

